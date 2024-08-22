Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 480,774 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 8% from the previous session’s volume of 522,604 shares.The stock last traded at $7.43 and had previously closed at $7.58.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com cut Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Get Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Stock Down 2.1 %

The stock has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.53.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 10.07%. The firm had revenue of $996.26 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TKC. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 100,373 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 3,557 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 34,984 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 6,577 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,725 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. raised its position in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 63.7% in the fourth quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 32,160 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 12,513 shares during the period.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. provides digital services in Turkey, Ukraine, Belarus, Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, and the Netherlands. It operates through Turkcell Turkey, Turkcell International, and Techfin segments. It offers work contact services, such as mobile communications, fixed business internet and business phone, and customer loyalty and programs; digital business services comprising uninterrupted access, cyber security, data center, Internet of Things, big data, e-transformation, technologies, and managed services, and cloud solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.