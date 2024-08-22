TWFG (NASDAQ:TWFG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at William Blair

William Blair began coverage on shares of TWFG (NASDAQ:TWFG – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on TWFG in a research note on Monday, August 12th. They set an equal weight rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on TWFG in a research note on Monday, August 12th. They set an outperform rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on TWFG in a research note on Monday, August 12th. They issued an outperform rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of TWFG in a research note on Monday, August 12th. They set a buy rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of TWFG in a research report on Monday, August 12th. They issued a market perform rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $27.36.

TWFG Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of TWFG stock opened at $25.51 on Wednesday. TWFG has a 1-year low of $21.31 and a 1-year high of $27.47.

In other news, COO Katherine C. Nolan acquired 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $106,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 94,485 shares in the company, valued at $1,606,245. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other TWFG news, Director Janet S. Wong acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $42,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,493. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Katherine C. Nolan acquired 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $106,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 94,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,606,245. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 30,300 shares of company stock valued at $515,100.

We are a leading, high-growth, independent distribution platform for personal and commercial insurance in the United States. We are pioneers in the insurance industry, developing an agency model built on innovation and experience with what we believe is a more flexible approach than traditional distribution models.

