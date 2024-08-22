TWFG (TWFG) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

TWFG (NASDAQ:TWFG – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 27th. Analysts expect TWFG to post earnings of $5.53 per share for the quarter.

TWFG Trading Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ TWFG opened at $25.51 on Thursday. TWFG has a 52 week low of $21.31 and a 52 week high of $27.47.

Get TWFG alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Janet S. Wong acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $42,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,493. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, COO Katherine C. Nolan acquired 6,250 shares of TWFG stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $106,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 94,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,606,245. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Janet S. Wong acquired 2,500 shares of TWFG stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $42,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,493. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 30,300 shares of company stock valued at $515,100.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on TWFG in a research note on Monday, August 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on TWFG in a research note on Monday, August 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $26.50 price objective on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on TWFG in a research note on Monday, August 12th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on TWFG in a research note on Monday, August 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on TWFG in a report on Monday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.36.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on TWFG

TWFG Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

We are a leading, high-growth, independent distribution platform for personal and commercial insurance in the United States. We are pioneers in the insurance industry, developing an agency model built on innovation and experience with what we believe is a more flexible approach than traditional distribution models.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TWFG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TWFG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.