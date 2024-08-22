TWFG (TWFG) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

TWFG (NASDAQ:TWFG – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 27th. Analysts expect TWFG to post earnings of $5.53 per share for the quarter.
TWFG Trading Up 1.1 %
NASDAQ TWFG opened at $25.51 on Thursday. TWFG has a 52 week low of $21.31 and a 52 week high of $27.47.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Director Janet S. Wong acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $42,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,493. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, COO Katherine C. Nolan acquired 6,250 shares of TWFG stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $106,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 94,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,606,245. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Janet S. Wong acquired 2,500 shares of TWFG stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $42,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,493. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 30,300 shares of company stock valued at $515,100.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Read Our Latest Stock Report on TWFG
TWFG Company Profile
We are a leading, high-growth, independent distribution platform for personal and commercial insurance in the United States. We are pioneers in the insurance industry, developing an agency model built on innovation and experience with what we believe is a more flexible approach than traditional distribution models.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than TWFG
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- Flowers Foods’ Q2 Earnings: Is Now the Right Time to Invest?
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- Top 3 Michael Burry Stock Picks to Watch in 2024
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Target Hits the Mark: Q2 Earnings Exceed Expectations
Receive News & Ratings for TWFG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TWFG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.