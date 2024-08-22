Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Shares Bought by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) by 197.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,520 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 17,602 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Twilio were worth $1,507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Twilio in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Activest Wealth Management grew its stake in Twilio by 327.9% during the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 522 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Westend Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Twilio during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Twilio by 70.6% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 638 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new position in shares of Twilio in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Twilio alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Khozema Shipchandler sold 24,657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $1,405,449.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 311,325 shares in the company, valued at $17,745,525. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Twilio news, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 1,961 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.69, for a total transaction of $119,013.09. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 186,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,318,745.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Khozema Shipchandler sold 24,657 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $1,405,449.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 311,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,745,525. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 69,165 shares of company stock worth $3,927,865. 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Twilio from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Tigress Financial assumed coverage on shares of Twilio in a report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Twilio from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $83.00 target price (up previously from $77.00) on shares of Twilio in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on Twilio from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Twilio has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.95.

View Our Latest Report on TWLO

Twilio Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TWLO opened at $59.26 on Thursday. Twilio Inc. has a one year low of $49.86 and a one year high of $78.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.78, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 5.57 and a current ratio of 5.57.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.17. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 0.22% and a negative net margin of 14.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.23) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Twilio Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

Twilio Company Profile

(Free Report)

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.