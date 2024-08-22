Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Receives $61.00 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $61.00.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Tyson Foods from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. HSBC raised their price target on Tyson Foods from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th.

Tyson Foods Stock Performance

Tyson Foods stock opened at $63.31 on Monday. Tyson Foods has a 1-year low of $44.94 and a 1-year high of $63.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.60 billion, a PE ratio of -35.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.84.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.22. Tyson Foods had a positive return on equity of 4.97% and a negative net margin of 0.01%. The company had revenue of $13.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Tyson Foods will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tyson Foods Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently -110.11%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tyson Foods

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 51.7% during the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 2,575 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 110.3% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 67,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,883,000 after purchasing an additional 35,649 shares during the last quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 12.1% in the second quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 11,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA boosted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 4.7% in the second quarter. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA now owns 22,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Tyson Foods by 199.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 94,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,395,000 after purchasing an additional 62,875 shares during the period. 67.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

