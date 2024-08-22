U Power (NASDAQ:UCAR) versus Garrett Motion (OTCMKTS:GTXMQ) Critical Comparison

Garrett Motion (OTCMKTS:GTXMQ – Get Free Report) and U Power (NASDAQ:UCAR – Get Free Report) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

12.7% of Garrett Motion shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.2% of U Power shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of Garrett Motion shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Garrett Motion has a beta of 2.55, suggesting that its share price is 155% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, U Power has a beta of 2.22, suggesting that its share price is 122% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Garrett Motion 6.65% -6.89% 6.44% U Power N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares Garrett Motion and U Power’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of current recommendations for Garrett Motion and U Power, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Garrett Motion 0 0 0 0 N/A U Power 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Garrett Motion and U Power’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Garrett Motion $3.25 billion 0.00 $313.00 million $3.86 N/A U Power $19.76 million 0.17 -$2.72 million N/A N/A

Garrett Motion has higher revenue and earnings than U Power.

Summary

Garrett Motion beats U Power on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Garrett Motion

Garrett Motion, Inc. provides automobile technology. The firm engages in the designing, manufacturing and selling engineered turbocharger, electric-boosting technologies for light and commercial vehicle original equipment manufacturers. It offers light vehicle gasoline, light vehicle diesel and commercial vehicle turbochargers that enhance vehicle performance, fuel economy and drivability. The company was founded on March 14, 2018 and is headquartered in Rolle, Switzerland.

About U Power

U Power Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of new energy vehicles and battery swapping stations in the People's Republic of China. It also offers battery swapping and sourcing, as well as technical and consultation services. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Wuhu, the People's Republic of China.

