Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Shares Sold by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp decreased its stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 96,434 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 2,881 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $7,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Covenant Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 52,971 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $4,078,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 5,634 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Uber Technologies by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,882 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC raised its position in Uber Technologies by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 2,756 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Uber Technologies by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,170 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on UBER shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Uber Technologies from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Uber Technologies in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Bank of America reduced their price target on Uber Technologies from $91.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price target on Uber Technologies from $88.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.47.

Uber Technologies Price Performance

Uber Technologies stock opened at $73.44 on Thursday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.09 and a 1 year high of $82.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $69.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.34. The company has a market cap of $154.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.45, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.16. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 17.06%. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. Uber Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total value of $35,955,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,266,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,046,257.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 89,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.18, for a total value of $6,083,974.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 124,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,518,750.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total value of $35,955,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,266,114 shares in the company, valued at $91,046,257.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 617,234 shares of company stock worth $44,017,734. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

