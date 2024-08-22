Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Shares Sold by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 17.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,666 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 9,312 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $16,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ULTA. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 80.9% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,523 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $746,000 after buying an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 25,541 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $12,515,000 after purchasing an additional 5,788 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 40.8% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Ulta Beauty by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 877 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 4,654 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,280,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.08, for a total transaction of $39,008.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $786,791.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 650 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $388.68, for a total value of $252,642.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,801 shares in the company, valued at $2,643,412.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.08, for a total transaction of $39,008.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,017 shares in the company, valued at $786,791.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ULTA shares. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $575.00 to $522.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Ulta Beauty from $438.00 to $412.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Ulta Beauty from $530.00 to $544.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Citigroup reduced their target price on Ulta Beauty from $485.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $625.00 to $525.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $494.83.

Shares of ULTA stock opened at $380.92 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.37. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 12-month low of $318.17 and a 12-month high of $574.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $374.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $432.58.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The specialty retailer reported $6.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.19 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 58.06% and a net margin of 11.13%. Ulta Beauty’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.88 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

