UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) Receives $102.33 Consensus PT from Analysts

UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $102.33.

Several brokerages have commented on UMBF. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on UMB Financial from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of UMB Financial from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of UMB Financial from $100.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of UMB Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $93.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Friday, May 31st.

Shares of NASDAQ UMBF opened at $98.09 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $90.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.71. UMB Financial has a 1 year low of $57.91 and a 1 year high of $105.21.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The bank reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.15. UMB Financial had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 14.23%. The business had revenue of $390.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.93 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that UMB Financial will post 8.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. UMB Financial’s payout ratio is 20.72%.

In related news, EVP John Pauls sold 1,623 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.97, for a total transaction of $150,890.31. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $681,656.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Tamara Peterman purchased 396 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $99.56 per share, with a total value of $39,425.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $737,440.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Pauls sold 1,623 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.97, for a total transaction of $150,890.31. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $681,656.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 31,846 shares of company stock valued at $2,785,719. Corporate insiders own 8.85% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UMBF. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in UMB Financial by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,997,303 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $166,875,000 after acquiring an additional 265,399 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in UMB Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,808,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in UMB Financial by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 428,932 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,837,000 after buying an additional 121,100 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in UMB Financial by 35.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 24,511 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,132,000 after buying an additional 6,351 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of UMB Financial by 9.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,705,385 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $409,321,000 after acquiring an additional 394,578 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company that provides banking services and asset servicing in the United States and internationally. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit card; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative service; various business solutions including asset-based lending, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investment; and treasury management service, such as depository service, account reconciliation, cash management tool, accounts payable and receivable solution, electronic fund transfer and automated payment, controlled disbursement, lockbox service, and remote deposit capture service.

