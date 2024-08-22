Unilever (NYSE:UL) Sets New 52-Week High at $63.18

Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $63.18 and last traded at $63.00, with a volume of 388463 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $61.80.

Several research firms have commented on UL. Bank of America raised shares of Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $47.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Unilever from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Unilever from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, UBS Group raised Unilever to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Unilever currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.75.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.50.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a $0.4773 dividend. This is a positive change from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Unilever by 4.1% during the second quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc raised its stake in shares of Unilever by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 6,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Unilever by 1.2% in the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 15,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gallacher Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Unilever by 2.5% during the second quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 7,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.67% of the company’s stock.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

