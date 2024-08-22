United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) Shares Sold by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC trimmed its position in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 179,512 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,120 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $8,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of United Airlines during the second quarter worth $2,887,000. Chapin Davis Inc. lifted its position in United Airlines by 25.8% during the second quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 13,150 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $640,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in United Airlines by 46.7% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 241,611 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,757,000 after buying an additional 76,960 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in United Airlines by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 33,836 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Finally, TCW Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Airlines by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 46,276 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,252,000 after acquiring an additional 12,726 shares during the last quarter. 69.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UAL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of United Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of United Airlines from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 17th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on United Airlines from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Redburn Atlantic raised United Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on United Airlines from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.68.

United Airlines Stock Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ:UAL opened at $41.99 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.01. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $33.68 and a one year high of $56.17. The company has a market capitalization of $13.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.77.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The transportation company reported $4.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.97 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $14.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.04 billion. United Airlines had a return on equity of 33.90% and a net margin of 5.28%. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 9.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About United Airlines

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

