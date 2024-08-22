United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at TD Cowen

Investment analysts at TD Cowen started coverage on shares of United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, StockNewsAPI reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on UPS. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $157.00 to $145.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $156.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on United Parcel Service from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.00.

Shares of United Parcel Service stock opened at $127.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $109.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $133.54 and its 200-day moving average is $142.17. United Parcel Service has a one year low of $123.12 and a one year high of $172.75.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.20). United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 35.27%. The business had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.54 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that United Parcel Service will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director William R. Johnson purchased 5,000 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $128.61 per share, with a total value of $643,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $663,627.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Security National Bank bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 60.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

