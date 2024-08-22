United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

United States Antimony Stock Performance

Shares of UAMY opened at $0.71 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.36 and its 200-day moving average is $0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.21 million, a P/E ratio of -14.24 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 11.67 and a quick ratio of 11.30. United States Antimony has a 12-month low of $0.17 and a 12-month high of $0.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Michael A. Mcmanus, Jr. purchased 135,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.38 per share, for a total transaction of $51,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 218,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,966.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United States Antimony

United States Antimony Company Profile

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in United States Antimony stock. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of United States Antimony Co. ( NYSE:UAMY Free Report ) by 23.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,328,818 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 1.23% of United States Antimony worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 9.49% of the company’s stock.

United States Antimony Corporation produces and sells antimony, silver, gold, precious metals, and zeolite products in the United States, and Canada. It operates through Antimony, Zeolite, and Precious Metals segments. The company offers antimony oxide that is primarily used in conjunction with a halogen to form a synergistic flame retardant system for plastics, rubber, fiberglass, textile goods, paints, coatings, and paper, as well as color fastener in paints and as a phosphorescent agent in fluorescent light bulbs; antimony trisulfide used as a primer in ammunition; and antimony metal for use in bearings, storage batteries, and ordnance.

