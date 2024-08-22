Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an outperform rating and issued a $39.00 price objective (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Unity Bancorp in a research report on Monday, July 15th.

UNTY opened at $32.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $319.46 million, a P/E ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Unity Bancorp has a 12 month low of $22.50 and a 12 month high of $35.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.36.

Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.01). Unity Bancorp had a net margin of 24.37% and a return on equity of 14.71%. The firm had revenue of $25.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.81 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Unity Bancorp will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. Unity Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.72%.

In other Unity Bancorp news, SVP Minsu Kim sold 2,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.90, for a total transaction of $79,013.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,727.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP James Joseph Donovan sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.97, for a total value of $26,227.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,805.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Minsu Kim sold 2,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.90, for a total value of $79,013.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,727.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,046 shares of company stock valued at $106,265. Insiders own 28.88% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UNTY. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Unity Bancorp by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 478,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,159,000 after acquiring an additional 5,449 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Unity Bancorp by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 414,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,427,000 after buying an additional 3,170 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Unity Bancorp by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 35,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,037,000 after buying an additional 2,393 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unity Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $884,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in Unity Bancorp by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 29,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $815,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. 42.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Unity Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Unity Bank that provides range of commercial and retail banking services to individuals, small and medium sized businesses, and professional communities. It offers personal and business checking accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, and retirement accounts, as well as noninterest and interest-bearing demand deposits.

