Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX) Coverage Initiated at Rodman & Renshaw

Research analysts at Rodman & Renshaw initiated coverage on shares of Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Rodman & Renshaw’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 422.88% from the company’s current price.
Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Unity Biotechnology in a research report on Thursday, August 8th.
View Our Latest Analysis on UBX
Unity Biotechnology Price Performance
Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.15. On average, research analysts anticipate that Unity Biotechnology will post -1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Unity Biotechnology
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Unity Biotechnology stock. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in Unity Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 688,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,328,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned about 4.10% of Unity Biotechnology at the end of the most recent reporting period. 29.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Unity Biotechnology Company Profile
Unity Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of therapeutics to slow, halt, or reverse diseases of aging. The company's lead drug candidate includes UBX1325, which is Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of age-related diseases of the eye, including diabetic macular edema, age-related macular degeneration, and diabetic retinopathy.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Unity Biotechnology
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- Flowers Foods’ Q2 Earnings: Is Now the Right Time to Invest?
- Short Selling: How to Short a Stock
- Top 3 Michael Burry Stock Picks to Watch in 2024
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- Target Hits the Mark: Q2 Earnings Exceed Expectations
Receive News & Ratings for Unity Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.