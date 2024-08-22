Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX) Coverage Initiated at Rodman & Renshaw

Research analysts at Rodman & Renshaw initiated coverage on shares of Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Rodman & Renshaw’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 422.88% from the company’s current price.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Unity Biotechnology in a research report on Thursday, August 8th.

NASDAQ UBX opened at $1.53 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.55. Unity Biotechnology has a 1 year low of $1.22 and a 1 year high of $2.66. The firm has a market cap of $25.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 0.84.

Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.15. On average, research analysts anticipate that Unity Biotechnology will post -1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Unity Biotechnology stock. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in Unity Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 688,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,328,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned about 4.10% of Unity Biotechnology at the end of the most recent reporting period. 29.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Unity Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of therapeutics to slow, halt, or reverse diseases of aging. The company's lead drug candidate includes UBX1325, which is Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of age-related diseases of the eye, including diabetic macular edema, age-related macular degeneration, and diabetic retinopathy.

