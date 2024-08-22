Universal Music Group (OTCMKTS:UMGNF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Universal Music Group (OTCMKTS:UMGNF – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several equities research analysts have commented on UMGNF shares. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Universal Music Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Citigroup cut shares of Universal Music Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Universal Music Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays cut Universal Music Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets downgraded Universal Music Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:UMGNF opened at $26.02 on Monday. Universal Music Group has a fifty-two week low of $22.53 and a fifty-two week high of $32.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.83 and its 200 day moving average is $29.20.

Universal Music Group N.V. operates as a music company worldwide. It operates through Recorded Music, Music Publishing, and Merchandising & Other segments. The Recorded Music segment discovers and develops recording artists, as well as markets and promotes their music across various formats and platforms; and engages in the live events, sponsorship, film, and television operations.

