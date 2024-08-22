Universal Technical Institute’s (UTI) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Rosenblatt Securities

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Rosenblatt Securities in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $22.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 26.22% from the company’s previous close.

UTI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Northland Securities boosted their price target on Universal Technical Institute from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a report on Thursday, July 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Universal Technical Institute from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price (up previously from $20.00) on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.60.

UTI opened at $17.43 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $937.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Universal Technical Institute has a twelve month low of $7.70 and a twelve month high of $19.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.64.

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $177.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.33 million. Universal Technical Institute had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 12.66%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. Analysts predict that Universal Technical Institute will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Universal Technical Institute news, Director Loretta Lydia Sanchez sold 6,288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.22, for a total transaction of $95,703.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $208,696.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 27.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Algert Global LLC lifted its stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 82,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 11,776 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Universal Technical Institute by 30.1% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 3,482 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Universal Technical Institute in the second quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $777,000. Finally, Resolute Capital Asset Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,534,000. 75.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides transportation, skilled trades, and healthcare education programs in the United States. The company operates in two segments, UTI and Concorde. It offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute, Marine Mechanics Institute, NASCAR Technical Institute, and MIAT College of Technology.

