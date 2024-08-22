Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Stock Holdings Boosted by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $2,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UNM. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Unum Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $590,489,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Unum Group by 51.7% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,961,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $158,590,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008,776 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Unum Group by 6,498.1% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 636,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,145,000 after acquiring an additional 626,676 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Unum Group by 85.0% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 778,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,754,000 after acquiring an additional 357,475 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Unum Group by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,590,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $931,109,000 after purchasing an additional 300,840 shares in the last quarter. 86.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Timothy Gerald Arnold sold 10,000 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.11, for a total value of $541,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,507,464.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Unum Group stock opened at $53.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $10.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.81. Unum Group has a 1 year low of $41.75 and a 1 year high of $58.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.14. Unum Group had a return on equity of 15.55% and a net margin of 10.40%. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.06 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Unum Group will post 8.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Unum Group announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, July 30th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 10% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 26th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 26th. This is an increase from Unum Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Unum Group’s payout ratio is presently 24.96%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on UNM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Unum Group from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Unum Group in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial upped their target price on Unum Group from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Unum Group from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.78.

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segment. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

