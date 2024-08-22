Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) CEO Dave Girouard Sells 3,361 Shares

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Free Report) CEO Dave Girouard sold 3,361 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.35, for a total transaction of $128,894.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,358,985.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Upstart Trading Down 0.0 %
Shares of UPST opened at $40.62 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.73 and a beta of 1.97. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.84 and a twelve month high of $49.62.
Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.22. Upstart had a negative return on equity of 32.01% and a negative net margin of 38.05%. The business had revenue of $127.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.34) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post -2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on UPST. Wedbush reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Upstart in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays increased their price target on Upstart from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Upstart in a report on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Upstart in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Upstart from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $17.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Upstart has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.14.
Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform includes personal loans, automotive retail and refinance loans, home equity lines of credit, and small dollar loans that connects consumer demand for loans to its to bank and credit unions.
