Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) CFO Sanjay Datta Sells 1,500 Shares

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Free Report) CFO Sanjay Datta sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $55,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 368,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,630,726. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Sanjay Datta also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Upstart alerts:

On Monday, August 5th, Sanjay Datta sold 1,000 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.98, for a total value of $20,980.00.

On Monday, July 29th, Sanjay Datta sold 1,000 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.31, for a total value of $26,310.00.

On Monday, July 22nd, Sanjay Datta sold 1,000 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.15, for a total transaction of $28,150.00.

On Monday, July 15th, Sanjay Datta sold 1,000 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.80, for a total transaction of $27,800.00.

On Monday, July 8th, Sanjay Datta sold 1,000 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.41, for a total value of $23,410.00.

On Monday, July 1st, Sanjay Datta sold 1,000 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.63, for a total value of $23,630.00.

On Monday, June 24th, Sanjay Datta sold 1,000 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.68, for a total transaction of $21,680.00.

On Monday, June 3rd, Sanjay Datta sold 1,000 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.49, for a total transaction of $25,490.00.

On Tuesday, May 28th, Sanjay Datta sold 1,000 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total value of $23,710.00.

Upstart Trading Down 0.0 %

Upstart stock opened at $40.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.73 and a beta of 1.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.25. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.84 and a twelve month high of $49.62.

Institutional Trading of Upstart

Upstart ( NASDAQ:UPST Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $127.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.55 million. Upstart had a negative return on equity of 32.01% and a negative net margin of 38.05%. Upstart’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.34) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post -2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPST. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Upstart in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Upstart in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in Upstart by 80.6% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Upstart during the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Upstart during the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on UPST shares. Wedbush restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Upstart in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Upstart in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Upstart from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho raised shares of Upstart from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Citigroup raised Upstart from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $15.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.14.

Read Our Latest Analysis on UPST

Upstart Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform includes personal loans, automotive retail and refinance loans, home equity lines of credit, and small dollar loans that connects consumer demand for loans to its to bank and credit unions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Upstart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upstart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.