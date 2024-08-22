Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) Insider Natalia Mirgorodskaya Sells 1,264 Shares

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Free Report) insider Natalia Mirgorodskaya sold 1,264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.36, for a total transaction of $48,487.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $942,006.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Natalia Mirgorodskaya also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 23rd, Natalia Mirgorodskaya sold 2,156 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.27, for a total transaction of $52,326.12.

Upstart Trading Down 0.1 %

UPST stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $40.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 393,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,466,696. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.84 and a 12 month high of $49.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.25. The company has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.73 and a beta of 1.97.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Upstart

Upstart ( NASDAQ:UPST Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.22. Upstart had a negative return on equity of 32.01% and a negative net margin of 38.05%. The business had revenue of $127.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.55 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.34) earnings per share. Upstart’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post -2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Upstart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Upstart in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Upstart by 80.6% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Upstart in the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Upstart in the 4th quarter worth $61,000. 63.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on UPST. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Upstart from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $22.50 to $25.50 in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Upstart from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Upstart from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Wedbush reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Upstart in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Upstart in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.14.

About Upstart

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform includes personal loans, automotive retail and refinance loans, home equity lines of credit, and small dollar loans that connects consumer demand for loans to its to bank and credit unions.

