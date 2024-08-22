Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) Expected to Earn Q3 2024 Earnings of ($0.02) Per Share

Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:URG – Free Report) (TSE:URE) – Research analysts at B. Riley issued their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ur-Energy in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 20th. B. Riley analyst M. Key expects that the basic materials company will earn ($0.02) per share for the quarter. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $2.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ur-Energy’s current full-year earnings is ($0.08) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Ur-Energy’s FY2024 earnings at ($0.11) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.12 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on URG. Roth Mkm dropped their price target on shares of Ur-Energy from $2.20 to $2.10 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Ur-Energy from $3.20 to $2.70 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Ventum Cap Mkts upgraded Ur-Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2.27.

Ur-Energy Price Performance

Shares of URG stock opened at $1.08 on Thursday. Ur-Energy has a 12 month low of $0.96 and a 12 month high of $2.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $391.25 million, a P/E ratio of -5.68 and a beta of 1.12.

Institutional Trading of Ur-Energy

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in Ur-Energy by 153,746.2% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 500,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 499,675 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Ur-Energy during the fourth quarter worth $109,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Ur-Energy by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,044,167 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,608,000 after acquiring an additional 167,335 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Ur-Energy in the first quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Ur-Energy by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC now owns 2,234,763 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,442,000 after acquiring an additional 78,440 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.51% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director James M. Franklin sold 56,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.59, for a total value of $89,524.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 616,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $979,651.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Ur-Energy news, Director James M. Franklin sold 56,305 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.59, for a total transaction of $89,524.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 616,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $979,651.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robby Sai Kit Chang sold 73,474 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.38, for a total value of $101,394.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 73,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,529.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 189,879 shares of company stock worth $279,266. Corporate insiders own 3.29% of the company’s stock.

About Ur-Energy

Ur-Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of uranium mineral properties. The company holds interests in 12 projects located in the United States. Its flagship property is the Lost Creek project comprising a total of approximately 1,800 unpatented mining claims and three Wyoming mineral leases covering an area of approximately 35,400 acres located in the Great Divide Basin, Wyoming.

Featured Stories

