Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) Announces Earnings Results

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The apparel retailer reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.26, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 5.66%. Urban Outfitters’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share.

Urban Outfitters Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of URBN opened at $41.48 on Thursday. Urban Outfitters has a twelve month low of $30.05 and a twelve month high of $48.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 13.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.51.

Get Urban Outfitters alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Urban Outfitters

In other Urban Outfitters news, Director Harry S. Cherken, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of Urban Outfitters stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total value of $241,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 565,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,303,796.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Harry S. Cherken, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total value of $241,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 565,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,303,796.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Azeez Hayne sold 13,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.78, for a total value of $583,541.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 31.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on URBN shares. Telsey Advisory Group lowered Urban Outfitters from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. UBS Group raised their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Urban Outfitters from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Urban Outfitters from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Urban Outfitters presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.90.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Urban Outfitters

About Urban Outfitters

(Get Free Report)

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nuuly. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Urban Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.