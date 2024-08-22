Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) Downgraded by Telsey Advisory Group to “Market Perform”

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Telsey Advisory Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $44.00 price target on the apparel retailer’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 6.08% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. UBS Group raised their price target on Urban Outfitters from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Urban Outfitters from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Urban Outfitters presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.00.

Get Urban Outfitters alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ URBN opened at $41.48 on Thursday. Urban Outfitters has a 12-month low of $30.05 and a 12-month high of $48.90. The stock has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.25, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.19.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The apparel retailer reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.20. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 5.66%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. Urban Outfitters’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Urban Outfitters will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Urban Outfitters

In other Urban Outfitters news, insider Azeez Hayne sold 13,967 shares of Urban Outfitters stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.78, for a total value of $583,541.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Azeez Hayne sold 13,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.78, for a total transaction of $583,541.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Harry S. Cherken, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total value of $241,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 565,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,303,796.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 31.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Urban Outfitters

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in URBN. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters in the 1st quarter worth approximately $537,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,010,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters during the 4th quarter worth approximately $753,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 287.4% in the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 46,300 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,901,000 after acquiring an additional 34,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters in the second quarter valued at $582,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.61% of the company’s stock.

About Urban Outfitters

(Get Free Report)

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nuuly. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Urban Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.