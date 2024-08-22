Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) PT Lowered to $39.00

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $42.00 to $39.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective points to a potential downside of 5.98% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Urban Outfitters from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. StockNews.com lowered Urban Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Urban Outfitters presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.90.

Urban Outfitters Stock Performance

Shares of URBN stock opened at $41.48 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.19. The firm has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.51. Urban Outfitters has a 1 year low of $30.05 and a 1 year high of $48.90.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The apparel retailer reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.26. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 5.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Urban Outfitters will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Harry S. Cherken, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total value of $241,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 565,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,303,796.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Azeez Hayne sold 13,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.78, for a total value of $583,541.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Harry S. Cherken, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total value of $241,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 565,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,303,796.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 31.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Urban Outfitters

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters during the 1st quarter worth $537,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Urban Outfitters in the 4th quarter valued at $1,010,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Urban Outfitters in the 4th quarter valued at $753,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 287.4% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 46,300 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,901,000 after purchasing an additional 34,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new stake in Urban Outfitters in the 2nd quarter valued at $582,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.61% of the company’s stock.

Urban Outfitters Company Profile

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nuuly. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

Featured Articles

