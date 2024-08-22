Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.26 EPS

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The apparel retailer reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.26, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 15.36%. Urban Outfitters’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share.

Urban Outfitters Stock Performance

Shares of URBN stock opened at $41.48 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.19. Urban Outfitters has a 52-week low of $30.05 and a 52-week high of $48.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.51.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on URBN. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group lowered Urban Outfitters from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Urban Outfitters from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.90.

Insider Buying and Selling at Urban Outfitters

In other news, Director Harry S. Cherken, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of Urban Outfitters stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total transaction of $241,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 565,296 shares in the company, valued at $27,303,796.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Urban Outfitters news, Director Harry S. Cherken, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total value of $241,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 565,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,303,796.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Azeez Hayne sold 13,967 shares of Urban Outfitters stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.78, for a total transaction of $583,541.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 31.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Urban Outfitters Company Profile

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nuuly. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

