Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) Earns “Overweight” Rating from Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $22.00 target price on the stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on UTZ. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Utz Brands from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Utz Brands from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Utz Brands from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Utz Brands in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Utz Brands from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $20.17.

Get Utz Brands alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on UTZ

Utz Brands Stock Performance

Shares of Utz Brands stock opened at $17.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.40. Utz Brands has a 1 year low of $11.17 and a 1 year high of $20.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.54. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of -68.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.00.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $356.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $356.23 million. Utz Brands had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 0.29%. Utz Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Utz Brands will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Utz Brands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th were issued a $0.059 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 17th. Utz Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -92.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Utz Brands

In other Utz Brands news, Director Bruce John Lindeman purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.11 per share, with a total value of $64,440.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 42,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $684,352.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 17.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Utz Brands

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Utz Brands by 1,428.8% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 5,115 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in Utz Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $167,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Utz Brands by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 3,881 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of Utz Brands in the 4th quarter worth $169,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in shares of Utz Brands by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 188,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,065,000 after buying an additional 26,282 shares during the period. 95.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Utz Brands Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Utz Brands, Inc engages in manufacture, marketing, and distribution of snack foods. It offers a range of salty snacks, including salty snacks, including potato chips, tortilla chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, pork skins, veggie snacks, pub/party mixes, tortilla chips, salsa and dips, ready-to-eat popcorn, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp's, ON THE BORDER, Golden Flake, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, TORTIYAHS!, etc.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Utz Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Utz Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.