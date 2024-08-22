Valley National Bancorp Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.11 (NASDAQ:VLY)

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share on Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th.

Valley National Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 45.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Valley National Bancorp to earn $0.96 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 45.8%.

Shares of VLY traded down $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $8.18. 164,977 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,899,196. The company has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 1.08. Valley National Bancorp has a one year low of $6.47 and a one year high of $11.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.63.

Valley National Bancorp ( NASDAQ:VLY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.07). Valley National Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.53% and a net margin of 10.79%. The business had revenue of $884.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $458.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Valley National Bancorp will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VLY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays cut their price target on Valley National Bancorp from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 24th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Valley National Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $8.50 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Valley National Bancorp from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Valley National Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.67.

In other news, EVP Joseph Chillura sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.57, for a total transaction of $65,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 545,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,582,285.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, private banking, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Corporate other segments.

