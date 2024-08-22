Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.11

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share on Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th.

Valley National Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 45.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Valley National Bancorp to earn $0.96 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 45.8%.

Valley National Bancorp Stock Up 0.6 %

VLY stock opened at $8.23 on Thursday. Valley National Bancorp has a 52-week low of $6.47 and a 52-week high of $11.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 1.08.

Valley National Bancorp ( NASDAQ:VLY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.07). Valley National Bancorp had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 6.53%. The firm had revenue of $884.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Valley National Bancorp will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

In other Valley National Bancorp news, EVP Joseph Chillura sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.57, for a total value of $65,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 545,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,582,285.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Valley National Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Valley National Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $9.50 in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.67.

Valley National Bancorp

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, private banking, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Corporate other segments.

