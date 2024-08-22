Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Valneva SE (NASDAQ:VALN – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 9,549 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 3% from the previous session’s volume of 9,804 shares.The stock last traded at $8.34 and had previously closed at $8.56.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Valneva in a report on Wednesday, August 14th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $551.24 million, a PE ratio of -19.31 and a beta of 2.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.15.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Valneva stock. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Valneva SE (NASDAQ:VALN – Free Report) by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,252 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,248 shares during the quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Valneva worth $649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 11.39% of the company’s stock.

Valneva SE, a specialty vaccine company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with unmet needs. It offers IXIARO, an inactivated Vero cell culture-derived Japanese encephalitis vaccine indicated for active immunization against Japanese encephalitis; DUKORAL, an oral vaccine for the prevention of diarrhea caused by Vibrio cholera and/or heat-labile toxin producing enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli bacterium; IXCHIQ, a single-dose, live-attenuated vaccine for the prevention of disease caused by chikungunya virus; and VLA2001, an inactivated whole-virus COVID-19 vaccine.

