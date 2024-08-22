VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) Shares Bought by Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Free Report) by 10.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 98,661 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,369 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF were worth $2,792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ANGL. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 61.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 3,933,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504,000 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 98.6% during the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 1,732,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,964,000 after buying an additional 860,132 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 562.1% in the fourth quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 661,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,025,000 after acquiring an additional 561,195 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $14,510,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 208.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 516,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,996,000 after acquiring an additional 349,129 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:ANGL traded down $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $29.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,093,194. The firm has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.52. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $26.28 and a 12-month high of $29.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.64.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a $0.1573 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.48%. This is a boost from VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15.

The VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. ANGL was launched on Apr 10, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.

