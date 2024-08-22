Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV) Shares Purchased by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV – Free Report) by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 333,527 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,762 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.78% of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF worth $24,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $69,000.

NYSEARCA EDV opened at $80.40 on Thursday. Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $62.30 and a 12 month high of $82.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $75.57 and a 200-day moving average of $74.11.

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Treasury STRIPS 20-30 Year Equal Par Bond Index.

