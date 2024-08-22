Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) Shares Sold by Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lessened its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,028 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $6,669,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VXF. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 371.8% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 9,966.7% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSEARCA VXF opened at $176.93 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $171.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $169.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 1.26. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 12-month low of $131.80 and a 12-month high of $182.24.

About Vanguard Extended Market ETF

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

