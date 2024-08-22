Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) Shares Sold by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp reduced its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 96,092 shares of the company’s stock after selling 129 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $9,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VFH. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,963,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792 shares during the period. Choreo LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $684,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 152,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,079,000 after acquiring an additional 1,886 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 11,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the period. Finally, Vivaldi Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP now owns 3,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Financials ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSEARCA:VFH opened at $106.30 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $102.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.35. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 12-month low of $75.71 and a 12-month high of $107.93. The firm has a market cap of $9.79 billion, a PE ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 0.96.

About Vanguard Financials ETF

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

