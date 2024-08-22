Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Hits New 1-Year High at $92.22

Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $92.22 and last traded at $91.88, with a volume of 659116 shares. The stock had previously closed at $92.09.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $36.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.92.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Real Estate ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC now owns 25,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,175,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 8,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $692,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. First National Trust Co lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 4,148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Adero Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Adero Partners LLC now owns 32,923 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,909,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Featured Articles

