Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO) Shares Bought by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Free Report) by 3.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 176,026 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,610 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF were worth $14,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VTWO. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 4,000.0% during the first quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 67.1% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 7,937.5% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VTWO opened at $87.11 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $65.39 and a twelve month high of $92.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.81.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were paid a dividend of $0.299 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks VTWO was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

