Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:VTC) Hits New 1-Year High at $78.48

Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:VTC – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $78.48 and last traded at $78.38, with a volume of 6377 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $78.25.

Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $76.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.02.

Get Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund alerts:

Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.279 per share. This represents a $3.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund

Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nepc LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund by 66.7% during the first quarter. Nepc LLC now owns 1,759,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,780,000 after buying an additional 703,638 shares during the last quarter. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund by 2.1% in the second quarter. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC now owns 905,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,571,000 after purchasing an additional 18,806 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital increased its position in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund by 12.6% in the second quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 728,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,011,000 after purchasing an additional 81,387 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund by 0.8% during the second quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 694,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,595,000 after purchasing an additional 5,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund by 3.0% during the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 692,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,318,000 after purchasing an additional 20,253 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

The Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF (VTC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Corporate Bond index. The fund is a fund-of-funds. It tracks an index designed to provide exposure to investment-grade US corporate bonds with broad maturities. VTC was launched on Nov 7, 2017 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.