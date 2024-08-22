Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:VTC) Hits New 1-Year High at $78.48

Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:VTC – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $78.48 and last traded at $78.38, with a volume of 6377 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $78.25.
Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund Price Performance
The business has a 50 day moving average price of $76.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.02.
Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.279 per share. This represents a $3.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund
Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund Company Profile
The Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF (VTC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Corporate Bond index. The fund is a fund-of-funds. It tracks an index designed to provide exposure to investment-grade US corporate bonds with broad maturities. VTC was launched on Nov 7, 2017 and is managed by Vanguard.
