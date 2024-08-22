Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX) SVP Kimberley E. Honeysett Sells 2,578 Shares of Stock

Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX – Get Free Report) SVP Kimberley E. Honeysett sold 2,578 shares of Varex Imaging stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total value of $32,302.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,445.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

VREX stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Thursday, reaching $11.99. 24,525 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 405,477. Varex Imaging Co. has a twelve month low of $10.72 and a twelve month high of $21.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The company has a market capitalization of $490.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.75.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $209.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.50 million. Varex Imaging had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 6.11%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Varex Imaging Co. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in Varex Imaging during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in Varex Imaging during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Varex Imaging during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Varex Imaging in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of Varex Imaging in the first quarter valued at about $94,000.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Varex Imaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th.

Varex Imaging Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells X-ray imaging components. The company operates through two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components, comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors and accessories, ionization chambers, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, 3D reconstruction software, computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, and heat exchangers.

