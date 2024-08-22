Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR) Announces $0.20 Quarterly Dividend

Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th.
Vector Group has a dividend payout ratio of 56.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Vector Group to earn $1.26 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 63.5%.
Vector Group Stock Up 8.1 %
Vector Group stock opened at $15.13 on Thursday. Vector Group has a 12 month low of $9.27 and a 12 month high of $15.53. The stock has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.12.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Vector Group
Vector Group Company Profile
Vector Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Tobacco and Real Estate. The company produces cigarettes under the Montego, EAGLE 20’s, Pyramid, Grand Prix, Liggett Select, Eve, and USA brand names, as well as various partner and private label brands.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Vector Group
- Short Selling: How to Short a Stock
- Top 3 Michael Burry Stock Picks to Watch in 2024
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- Target Hits the Mark: Q2 Earnings Exceed Expectations
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- Is Tesla’s Rebound Just Starting? Why You Should Consider Buying
Receive News & Ratings for Vector Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vector Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.