Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR) Announces $0.20 Quarterly Dividend

Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th.

Vector Group has a dividend payout ratio of 56.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Vector Group to earn $1.26 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 63.5%.

Get Vector Group alerts:

Vector Group Stock Up 8.1 %

Vector Group stock opened at $15.13 on Thursday. Vector Group has a 12 month low of $9.27 and a 12 month high of $15.53. The stock has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.12.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VGR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Vector Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays boosted their price target on Vector Group from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Vector Group

Vector Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vector Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Tobacco and Real Estate. The company produces cigarettes under the Montego, EAGLE 20’s, Pyramid, Grand Prix, Liggett Select, Eve, and USA brand names, as well as various partner and private label brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vector Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vector Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.