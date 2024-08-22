Vermilion Energy Inc. (TSE:VET) Director Myron Maurice Stadnyk Purchases 5,000 Shares

Vermilion Energy Inc. (TSE:VET – Get Free Report) (NYSE:VET) Director Myron Maurice Stadnyk bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$13.54 per share, with a total value of C$67,700.00.

VET stock opened at C$13.63 on Thursday. Vermilion Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of C$12.82 and a twelve month high of C$21.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.63. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.70, a PEG ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 2.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$14.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$15.47.

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET – Get Free Report) (NYSE:VET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported C($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.43 by C($0.95). Vermilion Energy had a negative return on equity of 24.83% and a negative net margin of 45.56%. The company had revenue of C$478.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$514.63 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Vermilion Energy Inc. will post 2.3628472 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. Vermilion Energy’s payout ratio is currently -9.50%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$21.00 to C$18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Desjardins lowered their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$20.50 to C$20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$21.25.

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas. The company has properties in West Central Alberta, southeast Saskatchewan, Manitoba, and West Pembina in Canada; Wyoming in the United States; southwest Bordeaux and Paris Basin in France; the Netherlands; Germany; Ireland; Croatia; Slovakia; and Australia.

