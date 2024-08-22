Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) Hits New 52-Week Low on Analyst Downgrade

Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday after UBS Group downgraded the stock from a buy rating to a neutral rating. UBS Group now has a $12.50 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $20.00. Vipshop traded as low as $12.17 and last traded at $12.27, with a volume of 3627807 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.02.
Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Vipshop from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Benchmark cut shares of Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded Vipshop from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Vipshop from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, CLSA cut Vipshop from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $15.80 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.75.
The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.65. The firm has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 0.32.
Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The technology company reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $3.43. Vipshop had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 23.74%. The firm had revenue of $25.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.
Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers womenswear, menswear, sportswear and sporting goods, shoes and bags, accessories, baby and children products, skincare and cosmetics, home goods and other lifestyle products, and supermarket products.
