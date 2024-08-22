Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of ($0.85) Per Share, HC Wainwright Forecasts

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR – Free Report) – Analysts at HC Wainwright increased their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 20th. HC Wainwright analyst P. Trucchio now expects that the company will earn ($0.85) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.94). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Vir Biotechnology’s current full-year earnings is ($3.26) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Vir Biotechnology’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.71) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.05) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.72) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.81) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.89) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.86) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($2.06) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($1.63) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($0.57) EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Vir Biotechnology from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Vir Biotechnology from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.00.

Vir Biotechnology Trading Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ:VIR opened at $8.67 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.72. Vir Biotechnology has a 12 month low of $7.61 and a 12 month high of $13.27.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $3.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 million. Vir Biotechnology had a negative return on equity of 30.93% and a negative net margin of 612.40%. Vir Biotechnology’s revenue was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.45) earnings per share.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vir Biotechnology

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VIR. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Vir Biotechnology by 249.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,934 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 274.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,177 shares during the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vir Biotechnology during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 258.5% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Vir Biotechnology in the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. Institutional investors own 65.32% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Vir Biotechnology

In related news, Director Saira Ramasastry sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.95, for a total transaction of $43,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $160,078.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

About Vir Biotechnology

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a commercial-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It offers tobevibart + elebsiran for the treatment of chronic hepatitis delta; elebsiran + PEG-IFN-a, tobevibart ± elebsiran ± PEG-IFN-a, and elebsiran+ TLR8+PD-1 for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B; VIR-1388 and Cure mAb combination for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus; VIR-8190 for the treatment of respiratory syncytial virus / human metapneumovirus; VIR-2981 for the treatment of influenza; VIR-1949 for the treatment of pre-cancerous HPV lesions; and VIR07229 and Sotrovimab for the treatment of COVID-19 infection under the Xevudy brand.

