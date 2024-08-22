Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:VGII) Stock Price Up 1.5%

Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:VGII – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 1.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.34 and last traded at $1.32. 22,350 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 141,126 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.30.

Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.88.

About Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II

(Get Free Report)

Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.