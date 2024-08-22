Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH) Shares Sold by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. reduced its stake in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,786 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,790 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.06% of Vishay Intertechnology worth $1,980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. EHP Funds Inc. lifted its holdings in Vishay Intertechnology by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. EHP Funds Inc. now owns 13,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Vishay Intertechnology by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 48,421 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in Vishay Intertechnology by 2.3% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 30,988 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $703,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 95.7% during the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,583 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the period. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 122.5% during the first quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 1,424 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Vishay Intertechnology alerts:

Vishay Intertechnology Stock Performance

Shares of VSH stock opened at $20.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 1.12. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. has a one year low of $19.54 and a one year high of $27.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.41.

Vishay Intertechnology Dividend Announcement

Vishay Intertechnology ( NYSE:VSH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $741.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $754.71 million. Vishay Intertechnology had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 5.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Vishay Intertechnology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.99%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TD Cowen decreased their price target on Vishay Intertechnology from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Vishay Intertechnology

About Vishay Intertechnology

(Free Report)

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and sells discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company operates through Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vishay Intertechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vishay Intertechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.