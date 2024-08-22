Vista Energy (NYSE:VIST) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 913,624 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 65% from the previous session’s volume of 554,589 shares.The stock last traded at $50.88 and had previously closed at $49.10.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on VIST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Vista Energy in a report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Vista Energy from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st.

Vista Energy Trading Down 2.7 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.91.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Vista Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vista Energy by 5,683.1% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 3,353 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Vista Energy by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 4,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 1,208 shares during the period. Custom Index Systems LLC acquired a new position in Vista Energy in the second quarter valued at $343,000. Finally, Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft purchased a new stake in Vista Energy during the second quarter valued at about $354,000. 63.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vista Energy

Vista Energy, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in Latin America. The company's principal assets located in Neuquina basin, Argentina and Vaca Muerta. It owns producing assets in Argentina and Mexico. In addition, the company involved in drilling and workover activities located in Argentina.

