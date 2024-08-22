Vistry Group (LON:VTY) Sets New 52-Week High at $1,479.00

Vistry Group PLC (LON:VTY – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,479 ($19.22) and last traded at GBX 1,381.24 ($17.95), with a volume of 1995408 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,378 ($17.91).
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Vistry Group in a research note on Friday, July 5th.
In related news, insider Usman Nabi sold 21,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,305 ($16.96), for a total transaction of £276,072.75 ($358,722.39). Insiders acquired a total of 34 shares of company stock worth $44,129 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.
Vistry Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides housing solutions in the United Kingdom. It offers o single family housing model. The company was formerly known as Bovis Homes Group PLC and changed its name to Vistry Group PLC in January 2020. Vistry Group PLC was founded in 1885 and is headquartered in West Malling, the United Kingdom.
