Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE) versus Woodside Energy Group (NYSE:WDS) Head-To-Head Analysis

Woodside Energy Group (NYSE:WDS – Get Free Report) and Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Woodside Energy Group has a beta of 1.12, meaning that its stock price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vital Energy has a beta of 3.22, meaning that its stock price is 222% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Woodside Energy Group and Vital Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Woodside Energy Group $13.99 billion N/A $1.66 billion N/A N/A Vital Energy $1.84 billion 0.71 $695.08 million $24.13 1.47

Analyst Ratings

Woodside Energy Group has higher revenue and earnings than Vital Energy.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Woodside Energy Group and Vital Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Woodside Energy Group 1 2 0 1 2.25 Vital Energy 3 4 4 0 2.09

Vital Energy has a consensus price target of $55.82, suggesting a potential upside of 57.72%. Given Vital Energy’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Vital Energy is more favorable than Woodside Energy Group.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

3.2% of Woodside Energy Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.5% of Vital Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 0.0% of Woodside Energy Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of Vital Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Woodside Energy Group and Vital Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Woodside Energy Group N/A N/A N/A Vital Energy 30.34% 14.22% 6.69%

Summary

Vital Energy beats Woodside Energy Group on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Woodside Energy Group

Woodside Energy Group Ltd engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, production, and marketing of hydrocarbons in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and the Europe. The company produces liquefied natural gas, pipeline gas, crude oil and condensate, and natural gas liquids. It holds interests in the Pluto LNG, North West Shelf, Wheatstone and Julimar-Brunello, Bass Strait, Ngujima-Yin FPSO, Okha FPSO, Pyrenees FPSO, Macedon, Shenzi, Mad dog, Greater Angostura, as well as Scarborough, Sangomar, Trion, Calypso, Browse, Liard, Atlantis, Woodside Solar opportunity, and Sunrise and Troubadour. The company involves in development of new energy products and carbon services. The company was formerly known as Woodside Petroleum Ltd and changed its name to Woodside Energy Group Ltd in May 2022. Woodside Energy Group Ltd was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Perth, Australia.

About Vital Energy

Vital Energy, Inc., an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company was formerly known as Laredo Petroleum, Inc. and changed its name to Vital Energy, Inc. in January 2023. Vital Energy, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

