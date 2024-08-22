VNET Group (NASDAQ:VNET) Upgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of VNET Group (NASDAQ:VNET – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.

VNET Group Trading Up 5.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VNET opened at $1.90 on Wednesday. VNET Group has a 12-month low of $1.39 and a 12-month high of $3.88. The company has a market cap of $489.06 million, a PE ratio of -0.72 and a beta of -0.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.06 and a 200 day moving average of $1.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Get VNET Group alerts:

VNET Group (NASDAQ:VNET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.13). VNET Group had a negative net margin of 39.32% and a negative return on equity of 15.69%. The firm had revenue of $262.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.78 million.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VNET Group

VNET Group Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in VNET Group by 89.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,973,358 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400,683 shares in the last quarter. Maso Capital Partners Ltd increased its holdings in shares of VNET Group by 15.6% in the first quarter. Maso Capital Partners Ltd now owns 1,853,771 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,873,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. AI Squared Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of VNET Group in the fourth quarter worth about $893,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VNET Group in the first quarter worth about $328,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in VNET Group by 135.9% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 102,088 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 58,817 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.83% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

VNET Group, Inc, an investment holding company, provides hosting and related services in China. It offers managed hosting services consisting of managed retail services, such as colocation services that dedicate data center space to house customers' servers and networking equipment, as well as allow customers to lease partial or entire cabinets for their servers; interconnectivity services that allow customers to connect their servers; value-added services, including hybrid IT, bare metal, firewall, server load balancing, data backup and recovery, data center management, server management, and backup server services; cloud services that allow customers to run applications over the internet using IT infrastructure; and VPN Services that extend customers' private networks by setting up connections through the public internet.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for VNET Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VNET Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.