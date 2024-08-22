Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD) Position Lifted by Blue Trust Inc.

Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Free Report) by 45.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,386 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,935 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Vodafone Group Public were worth $84,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public during the fourth quarter worth $88,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public in the 4th quarter worth about $589,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 532,381 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $4,632,000 after acquiring an additional 101,553 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public in the 1st quarter worth about $1,151,000. 7.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vodafone Group Public Stock Performance

Shares of VOD opened at $9.57 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a 52-week low of $8.02 and a 52-week high of $10.19.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VOD. New Street Research raised shares of Vodafone Group Public to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a report on Thursday, June 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.45.

About Vodafone Group Public

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company provides telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. It offers mobile connectivity services comprising end-to-end services for mobile voice and data, messaging, device management, BYOx, and telecoms management, as well as professional and consulting services; and fixed line connectivity, such as fixed voice and data, broadband, software-defined networks, managed WAN, LAN, ethernet, and satellite; and financial services, as well as business and merchant services.

