VusionGroup (OTCMKTS:SRBEF) Shares Down 5.1%

VusionGroup S.A. (OTCMKTS:SRBEF – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 5.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $150.28 and last traded at $150.28. 1,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 213% from the average session volume of 320 shares. The stock had previously closed at $158.40.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $158.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $156.66.

VusionGroup SA provides digitalization solutions for commerce in Europe, Asia, and North America. The company offers Internet of Things (IoT) devices, including electronic shelf labels, cameras, fixtures and accessories, infrastructure, Wi-Fi integrations, and Captana wireless mini cameras; and retail IoT SaaS solutions comprising VUSION Cloud, VUSION Asset Management, VUSION Manager, VUSION Studio, VUSION Link, VUSION Engage, Storefront, VUSION Rail, and VUSION Ads for brands.

